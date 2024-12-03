Government to clamp down on terrorist activities online and illegal SIMs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), is set to take decisive actions against banned terrorist organizations operating on social media, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced. Measures will also target the prevention of illegal SIM card usage to curb their exploitation in unlawful activities.

During a pivotal meeting of the National Action Plan (NAP) Coordination Committee on Tuesday, officials disclosed significant progress in counter-terrorism operations. Intelligence-based operations conducted as of October this year have resulted in the elimination of 206 terrorists out of a total of 7,984 operations.

The meeting underscored the need for enhanced cooperation between the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and provincial governments. A National Fusion Centre has been established to strengthen coordination among stakeholders. Senior officials from PTA and other institutions will present comprehensive strategies to dismantle terrorism-supporting infrastructure in the upcoming session.

Minister Naqvi condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), describing them as “deeply regrettable.” He emphasized the need to enhance the professional capabilities of Counter Terrorism Forces (CTFs) and committed to providing modern technological tools to police forces across all provinces. “Improving law and order requires collective effort,” Naqvi stated, calling for collaborative action from all stakeholders.

To address the urgent requirements of law enforcement agencies, the federal government has directed institutions to submit reports on their resource needs to the Ministry of Interior within seven days. Reforms within NACTA are underway to restore its original mandate and strengthen its role in combating terrorism.

The meeting also reviewed security measures for Chinese nationals in Pakistan, with Naqvi directing the implementation of a robust security plan. Additional support for the Coast Guard to combat narcotics smuggling along coastal areas was also emphasized.

NACTA’s National Coordinator, Khalid Khattak, provided an in-depth briefing on the progress of counter-terrorism initiatives, including the establishment of a Counter-Terrorism Authority in Islamabad and other key measures. The committee reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring national security.