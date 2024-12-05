Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Customs enforces updated Kinnow export pricing policy

The Freight on Board value is $410 per metric ton, while for exports to Afghanistan, it is set at $310 per metric ton

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has updated the customs/export values for seasonal fruits, including Kinnow, effective from December 1, 2024, to May 15, 2025, to optimize export revenue during the winter season.

A new valuation ruling (4 of 2024) was issued on Thursday.

The Freight on Board (FOB) value for Mandarins, including tangerines, satsumas, and Kinnow, is set at $410 per metric ton. For exports to Afghanistan, the value is fixed at $310 per metric ton.

The ruling specifies that this customs export value for Kinnow will serve as the Minimum Export Price.

The valuation was determined under Sections 25A and 25(15) of the Customs Act, 1969. This followed directions from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Ministry of Commerce to establish export values for certain commodities.

The Directorate of Customs Valuation Lahore initiated the process, conducting four meetings with stakeholders, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA), and Kinnow exporters.

During these meetings, stakeholders’ proposals, export data, market trends, and submitted documents were analyzed. The valuation was finalized in compliance with Section 25 of the Customs Act, using export data, market surveys, and international pricing trends.

