Pakistan-Russia rail link set to launch test cargo train by March 2025: report

Landmark project aims to boost trade via Turkmenistan-Iran-Pakistan corridor

By Monitoring Desk

A historic rail link between Pakistan and Russia is set to materialize, with the inaugural test cargo train expected to reach Pakistan by March 2025. 

The News reported, citing senior government officials, that the train will travel through Turkmenistan and Iran before entering Pakistan via the Taftan border, marking a significant step toward enhancing bilateral trade between the two nations.

During a recent visit to Moscow, Pakistani officials, led by Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, participated in the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) meeting, where both sides signed a protocol to formalize the rail connectivity project. 

Leghari confirmed to Russian media that the train journey from Russia to Pakistan would take approximately 2-3 weeks.

Officials noted that while the protocol has been signed, a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has not yet been finalized, as it requires federal cabinet approval. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is also working to resolve pending issues, including the deployment of customs officials at the Taftan entry point.

The rail network will utilize existing connections, including the operational Turkmenistan-Iran railway and the Zahedan-Mirjaveh railway, which links Iran and Pakistan. The Taftan station in Pakistan will serve as the entry point for goods moving along the route.

The rail link is expected to provide an efficient and cost-effective transport route, boosting trade in energy resources, agricultural products, minerals, machinery, and consumer goods. 

Russia will gain a direct route to export oil, natural gas, steel, and other industrial goods to Pakistan, while Pakistan will access Russian markets for textiles, food products, and agricultural goods, including rice, wheat, and cotton.

In June 2024, on the sidelines of 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Railways sector.

Federal govt’s debt drops by Rs456bn in October 
Customs enforces updated Kinnow export pricing policy
