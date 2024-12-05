Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Federal govt’s debt drops by Rs456bn in October 

Domestic and external debt decline; fiscal savings projected at Rs1.3 trillion

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government’s total debt stock decreased by Rs456 billion in October 2024, driven by record profit transfers from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and continued debt servicing. 

According to data released by the SBP, the total debt stood at Rs69.114 trillion at the end of October, down from Rs69.570 trillion in September 2024.

The decline followed the SBP’s unprecedented profit transfer of over Rs3 trillion to the government earlier this year. Domestic debt saw the largest reduction, falling by Rs305 billion to Rs47.231 trillion in October, compared to Rs47.536 trillion in the previous month. 

External debt, calculated in rupee terms, dropped by Rs150 billion to Rs21.884 trillion in October. The exchange rate fluctuations had minimal impact, with the average dollar rate at Rs277.85 in October.

Despite the monthly decline, the year-to-date debt stock increased by Rs200 billion, rising from Rs68.914 trillion in June to Rs69.114 trillion in October. Analysts noted an 11% year-on-year increase in total federal debt by the end of October, highlighting the need for continued fiscal discipline to manage debt sustainably.

The government repaid $571 million in external debt during October. The SBP reported that lower interest rates are reducing the government’s domestic debt servicing costs, contributing to fiscal savings. The government’s interest expense target for FY25 is Rs9.8 trillion, but it is now expected to be below Rs8.5 trillion, saving Rs1.3 trillion, or 1% of GDP.

Previous article
Vietnam blocks Temu over failure to meet e-commerce registration rules
Next article
Pakistan-Russia rail link set to launch test cargo train by March 2025: report
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

E-Commerce

Vietnam blocks Temu over failure to meet e-commerce registration rules

Vietnam's parliament approves tax law changes requiring foreign e-commerce platforms to pay VAT and ending tax exemptions on low-cost imports

Nvidia’s Run:ai deal raises EU concerns over bundling practices

Finance minister criticizes provinces over delay in agriculture tax legislation 

Fire incident disrupts operations at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.