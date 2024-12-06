Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ghee, cooking oil prices see massive hike across Pakistan

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen staples, banaspati ghee and cooking oil, have surged by up to 20% over the past two months, leaving households reeling under increased financial pressure.

The rise comes despite government claims of a downward trend in inflation, sparking concern among citizens already grappling with high living costs.

According to reports, the price of ghee has risen by Rs30 to Rs120 per kilogram in various cities, while cooking oil rates have increased by Rs50 to Rs150 per litre. Retailers have confirmed that the hike is affecting households nationwide, with prices varying based on brand and quality.

The retail price of premium-grade ‘A’ quality ghee now ranges between Rs505 and Rs559 per kilogram. In Lahore and other urban centres, the cost of Sufi ghee has surged to Rs350 per kilogram. Meanwhile, mid-range ‘B’ quality ghee is priced between Rs440 and Rs500 per kilogram.

Cooking oil rates have followed a similar trajectory, with shopkeepers attributing the increase to the soaring costs of raw materials in the international market. Wholesale dealers have also pointed to global supply chain issues as a significant factor driving the price surge.

Previous article
Saif Power approves amended agreements with govt
Next article
BOI for taking swift action against substandard steel production
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Dubai South partners with Bahria Town for luxury gated community in...

DUBAI: Dubai South, one of the largest urban developments in the region, has joined forces with Bahria Town (BT) Holding LLC to establish a...

Govt retires Rs 413.2 billion debt in a week

UAF inks MoU for R&D of biogas technology

UAE’s Mubadala to address under-investment in Asia, CEO says

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.