Sugar mills face export licence cancellation over crushing delays

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday warned sugar mills that any delays in commencing the sugarcane crushing season would result in the cancellation of their export licences.

“We will not tolerate any negligence in starting timely sugarcane crushing,” the minister asserted during a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB).

Chairing the meeting, the minister emphasized protecting farmers from exploitation and ensuring they receive fair compensation. “Sugar mill owners are bound to pay farmers a fair price for their produce, and any failure to do so will have serious consequences,” he said, directing provincial cane commissioners to report on ongoing crushing activities.

The SAB reviewed the country’s sugar stock, expressing satisfaction over current reserves. The minister noted that the timely start of the crushing season was a “significant achievement” that would stabilize sugar supplies and market prices.

Taking notice of complaints from farmers about low sugarcane prices, the minister instructed the sugar commissioner to present a detailed report at the next meeting. “We cannot allow farmers to suffer due to unfair pricing practices,” he added.

During the session, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) highlighted that 1.7 million tons of surplus sugar was available this year, urging the government to expedite export permissions. The minister reiterated the importance of fulfilling export commitments within the three-month deadline set on October 8, 2024, while maintaining stable local prices.

PSMA representatives detailed production statistics, reporting a total sugar output of 6.843 million tons for the 2023-24 crushing season. They also noted an increase in sugarcane prices, from Rs350 per 40kg last year to Rs450 per 40kg in the current season. “We have the lowest sugar retail prices globally, yet the production cost has risen significantly,” a PSMA official said.

The meeting concluded with the minister reinforcing the government’s commitment to safeguarding farmer rights and stabilizing the sugar industry. “We will ensure that every stakeholder adheres to their responsibilities for the benefit of farmers and consumers alike,” he stated.