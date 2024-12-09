FBR to impose strict confiscation rules on travelers bringing goods over $1,200

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed significant changes to the Baggage Rules, 2006, introducing strict measures for international travelers. Under the draft amendments, the FBR plans to confiscate goods valued at over $1,200 if deemed to be in “commercial quantities.”

The draft amendments, published under the authority of Section 219 of the Customs Act, 1969, redefine “commercial quantity” as goods imported primarily for trade or profit rather than for personal use or as gifts. Items classified under this category will not be eligible for release, even upon payment of duties, taxes, or fines.

Travelers carrying goods exceeding the specified limit may face confiscation without redemption options. The FBR has called for public objections or suggestions, which can be submitted within seven days of the notification’s publication in the official Gazette.

The move is seen as part of efforts to curb unauthorized trade through passenger baggage and enhance revenue collection, though it has sparked debate over its potential impact on travelers.