Govt to form National Digital Commission to boost digital infrastructure

The government has tabled the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in the National Assembly. The Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication introduced the bill, which aims to transform Pakistan into a digital nation by enabling a digital society, digital economy, and digital governance, according to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The commission will led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will include provincial chief ministers and key ministers to ensure nationwide participation in its planning, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja said.

Media reports suggest that addressing the National Broadband Network Forum 2024, organised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Huawei, Khawaja stated that the commission will develop a five-year action plan to drive investment and resolve digital challenges.

The bill aims to accelerate digital growth and facilitate the commission’s establishment. “We are hopeful for bipartisan support to ensure swift implementation,” she said.

Khawaja acknowledged gaps in internet speed and reliability in Pakistan, noting that improvements are expected through ongoing initiatives. She also highlighted security and cyber security challenges within the IT and telecom sector.

Separately, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani urged the government to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas and implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions across key sectors. He stressed the need for high-quality internet access and removal of barriers to improve efficiency. “Public-private partnerships are essential to advance the digital agenda,” Gillani added.

Chairman PTA Maj General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman and Huawei’s Feng Zhishan underscored the role of innovation in expanding connectivity.

At the forum, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of the Telecom Operators Association of Pakistan (TOA), highlighted critical issues in the telecom sector ahead of the planned 5G rollout in April 2025. He pointed to the affordability of 5G devices as a major barrier, noting that only 1% of smartphones in Pakistan are 5G-capable, with entry-level devices priced at approximately Rs60,000. “Over 50% of the population still uses 2G devices,” Ibrahim said.

He emphasized the need for spectrum reforms, highlighting that Pakistan has 1.1 MHz of spectrum per million people, among the lowest globally. He urged the government to align spectrum pricing with local economic conditions and shift payments to Pakistani Rupees to reduce financial pressure caused by currency devaluation.

“4G for all is better than 5G for a few,” Ibrahim said, adding that lessons from previous spectrum auctions must inform the upcoming 5G auction. He further urged authorities to focus on increasing ARPU (average revenue per user) from $1 to the global average of $2.5.

The government’s digital initiatives and planned reforms aim to strengthen Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector while enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and accessibility nationwide.