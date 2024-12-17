Number of women income tax return filers decreased in 2024, says FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released data on women entrepreneurs filing income tax returns in Pakistan.

According to the FBR, 1,064,639 women engaged in businesses are listed as active taxpayers for the tax period of 2024, down from 1,290,832 in 2023.

The data shows that the number of individual active women taxpayers declaring income from business activities decreased from 138,841 in 2023 to 100,247 in 2024. The highest share of women taxpayers belongs to this individual taxpayer category listed on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

In the category of Associations of Persons (AOPs) with 50 percent or more women members, the number stood at 22,088. Companies with 50 percent or more women directors increased from 20,671 in 2022 to 41,629 in 2024.

The FBR stated that to promote women’s entrepreneurship, the data on women-owned businesses and women entrepreneurs who are active taxpayers will be published and updated every six months.

The data will cover individual active taxpayers with business income, AOPs with 50 percent or more women members, and companies with 50 percent or more women directors.