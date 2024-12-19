OGDCL commences oil and gas production at Kunnar West Well-3 in Sindh

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced on Thursday that Kunnar West Well-3 in Sindh has successfully commenced production at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1,200 PSI with a choke size of 32/64”.

According to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Kunnar West Field is part of the Kunnar Mining Lease, located in Hyderabad District, Sindh Province. OGDCL operates the Kunnar West Field with 100% working interest.

The current production levels are 3.5 mmscfd of gas, 30 barrels per day (bdp) of condensate, and 3.8 metric tons per day of LPG.

The gas has been seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) network.

The company said that this accomplishment underscores OGDCL’s commitment to operational excellence and its vital contribution to enhancing Pakistan’s energy landscape, further solidifying its position as a leader in the hydrocarbon sector.