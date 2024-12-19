Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

OGDCL commences oil and gas production at Kunnar West Well-3 in Sindh

Current production levels are 3.5 mmscfd of gas, 30 bdp of condensate, and 3.8 metric tons per day of LPG

By News Desk

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced on Thursday that Kunnar West Well-3 in Sindh has successfully commenced production at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1,200 PSI with a choke size of 32/64”.

According to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Kunnar West Field is part of the Kunnar Mining Lease, located in Hyderabad District, Sindh Province. OGDCL operates the Kunnar West Field with 100% working interest.

The current production levels are 3.5 mmscfd of gas, 30 barrels per day (bdp) of condensate, and 3.8 metric tons per day of LPG. 

The gas has been seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) network.

The company said that this accomplishment underscores OGDCL’s commitment to operational excellence and its vital contribution to enhancing Pakistan’s energy landscape, further solidifying its position as a leader in the hydrocarbon sector.

Previous article
Petroleum imports rise to $6.52 billion in first five months of FY25
Next article
Pakistanis submit 28,000 asylum applications to European Union in a year: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt approves 80% Chinese-owned Export Processing Zone in Balochistan

Siah Dik Copper Project to span 4,208 acres; IMF grants exception to EPZ policy; project to unlock export potential of region’s mineral resources

SBP injects Rs1.2trn into market via reverse repo, Shariah-based OMOs

Govt raises Rs382 billion in PIB auction, yields decline across maturities

ECC approves over Rs50 billion in grants, subsidies, and development initiatives

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.