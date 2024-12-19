Sign inSubscribe
Petroleum imports rise to $6.52 billion in first five months of FY25

LNG imports valued at $1.54 billion and crude oil imports at $2.16 billion drive growth

By News Desk
petrol price.

The imports of petroleum products increased by 1.04% during the first five months of the current fiscal year (July-November FY25), reaching $6.52 billion, compared to $6.45 billion during the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the petroleum group commodities, imports of petroleum crude rose 5.44% to $2.16 billion, compared to $2.05 billion last year. 

Similarly, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports grew 5.22%, totaling $1.54 billion, up from $1.47 billion. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) saw the largest increase, surging 56.25% to $427.56 million, compared to $273.64 million in the corresponding period of FY24.

However, petroleum product imports experienced a decline of 10.34%, dropping to $2.39 billion from $2.66 billion.

On a year-on-year basis, petroleum imports in November 2024 fell 1.24%, decreasing to $1.41 billion from $1.42 billion in November 2023. Conversely, imports rose 32.69% month-on-month, climbing from $1.06 billion in October 2024 to $1.41 billion in November 2024, PBS data revealed.

The figures highlight a mixed trend in Pakistan’s petroleum imports, with significant growth in LNG and LPG offsetting declines in refined petroleum products.

