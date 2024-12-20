Symmetry Group in talks with Shorooq Partners for Vidfy investment

Symmetry Group Limited (PSX: SYM) is actively negotiating with Shorooq Partners, a prominent UAE-based venture capital firm, to secure a strategic investment for its AI-powered video production platform, Vidfy. The development follows the receipt of a Term Sheet from Shorooq Partners, marking a key milestone in Symmetry Group’s pursuit of strategic growth for its innovative platform.

Vidfy, positioned at the forefront of AI-driven video production, is designed to meet the rising demand for scalable and localised video content. With the global generative AI market projected to surpass $110 billion by 2030, the platform holds significant promise in addressing the evolving needs of businesses seeking cost-efficient and adaptable video solutions.

Shorooq Partners, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, specialises in venture capital and private credit investments across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan. The firm has a track record of fostering innovation-driven enterprises, aligning with Vidfy’s ambition to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies.

Symmetry Group, known for its expertise in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and digital commerce, has been at the forefront of revolutionising business functions. The company’s diversified portfolio includes capabilities in data science, mobility, retail research, and interactive marketing, underscoring its commitment to driving growth through digital innovation.

While discussions are ongoing, the potential partnership with Shorooq Partners could significantly bolster Vidfy’s capacity to scale operations and expand its market footprint. As businesses increasingly rely on localized and dynamic video content, Vidfy’s AI-powered solutions position it as a valuable player in the rapidly growing sector.