Pakistan Railways begins local production of high-speed coaches after Chinese tech transfer

Pakistan Railways has started manufacturing high-speed passenger coaches and freight wagons domestically following the successful transfer of advanced technology from China. Production has commenced at Railways’ workshops in Lahore and Islamabad.

The APP reported, citing an official from the Ministry of Railways, that the department plans to induct 80 high-capacity freight wagons and 32 passenger AC standard coaches this year to enhance revenue generation. Over the past three years, 92 freight wagons were assembled at the Mughalpura Workshops, to improve performance, boost income, and ensure seamless transportation across the country.

The official added that 508 freight wagons will be assembled at Mughalpura Workshops and Pakistan Locomotives Factory, Risalpur, by next year.

Furthermore, 184 new passenger coaches are set to be manufactured at the Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory in Islamabad over the next three years. Work on 64 of these passenger coaches is expected to begin soon, as the raw material for their assembly has already been received.

During the fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan Railways achieved record earnings of Rs87.5 billion. This milestone was credited to financial restructuring measures focused on cutting operational costs, improving revenue streams, and enhancing financial discipline.

Passenger train operations, averaging 19 coaches per train, generated Rs43.512 billion, exceeding the target by Rs7.763 billion. Freight trains, carrying loads of 3,400 tonnes, brought in Rs25.025 billion, surpassing the target by Rs2.699 billion.

To improve operational efficiency, Pakistan Railways outsourced the commercial management of 13 trains and optimized resources by outsourcing brake and luggage vans.

Additionally, the department has transferred the electric billing of railway residential units to relevant DISCOs and installed solar systems at selected sites to cut utility costs.

Long-term strategic plans are being developed to revitalize the rail sector, focusing on improving service quality, enhancing safety standards, and ensuring sustainable revenue generation. These measures aim to modernize Pakistan Railways and position it as a more efficient and reliable transportation provider.