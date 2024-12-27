Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP approves Gul Ahmed Holdings’ acquisition of Gallant Energy

Transaction deemed non-dominant in LPG market

By Ghulam Abbas
CCP

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of 100% shareholding of Gallant Energy (Private) Limited by Gul Ahmed Holdings (Private) Limited under a Share Purchase Agreement.

Gul Ahmed Holdings, a private investment entity with diverse sectoral interests, will now take ownership of Gallant Energy, which specialises in the filling and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a critical energy source for households and industries across Pakistan.

The CCP identified the relevant product market as LPG and noted that Gallant Energy holds less than 1% of the market share in the sector. The acquisition is expected to result in a negligible increase in Gul Ahmed Holdings’ market share.

After thorough evaluation, the CCP concluded that the transaction would not create or enhance a dominant position in the LPG market. The assessment was carried out under Section 2(1)(e) in conjunction with Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010, and the Merger Regulations.

The CCP’s decision to approve the transaction under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Competition Act underscores its commitment to ensuring fair competition and promoting efficiency in the market. The regulator emphasised that it will continue to monitor the LPG sector and other markets to uphold competitive practices, ultimately benefiting businesses and consumers alike.

Previous article
FBR launches audit of Karachi marriage halls to boost tax compliance
Next article
PSX rallies strongly, KSE-100 index surges by almost thousand Points
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.