Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR launches audit of Karachi marriage halls to boost tax compliance

Surprise inspections aim to collect revenue data amid a broader strategy to enhance tax collection following the recent 10% withholding tax on wedding events

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a comprehensive audit of marriage halls across Karachi to enhance tax compliance and boost revenue collection. According to a report, officials from Regional Tax Offices (RTO) I and II conducted surprise inspections on Thursday, targeting venues in Shahra-e-Faisal, Nursery, PECHS, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

FBR teams gathered records of ceremonies held throughout the year, along with withholding tax receipts, from marriage hall owners. These data will be provided to chief commissioners for further review. 

An assistant commissioner confirmed that an FBR audit team would analyze income records from these halls, focusing on revenue generated from wedding ceremonies.

Marriage hall owners have expressed concerns over the unexpected inspections and are considering reaching out to the FBR chairman to address their anxieties, fearing additional financial scrutiny.

The initiative follows the introduction of a 10% withholding tax on wedding events earlier this month. This tax, applicable to booking parties rather than hall owners, is intended to address the FBR’s mounting revenue shortfall, which has already exceeded Rs356 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year.

The 10% withholding tax was finalized earlier this month after consultations between FBR officials and the Wedding Hall Association. Association President Rana Rais clarified that the tax would be collected directly from the booking parties and added on top of rental charges. He emphasized that hall owners would not bear this tax burden.

The initiative is part of the FBR’s broader strategy to boost revenue amid pressure from the IMF. The board is also considering additional revenue measures or a mini-budget to address its fiscal deficit if collections fail to meet December’s targets.

This audit signals the FBR’s intensified efforts to ensure compliance and bridge Pakistan’s growing fiscal gap. The results of this initiative could have significant implications for tax enforcement in the hospitality sector.

Previous article
Govt plans centralised food and drug authority to ensure quality, boost exports
Next article
CCP approves Gul Ahmed Holdings’ acquisition of Gallant Energy
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.