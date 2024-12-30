Shahab Qader Khan appointed as CEO of KAPCO

Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) has announced the appointment of Mr. Shahab Qader Khan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

His tenure will span three years, beginning January 22, 2025, and concluding on January 21, 2028.

The decision, approved by the Board of Directors, was formally communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

According to the PSX website, Kot Addu Power Company was incorporated on April 25, 1996 as a public limited company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now Companies Act, 2017).

The principal activities of the company are to own, operate and maintain a multi-fuel fired power station with fifteen generating units with a nameplate capacity of 1,600 MW in Kot Addu, District Muzaffargarh, Punjab and to sell the electricity produced therefrom to a single customer, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).