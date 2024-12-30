Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Shahab Qader Khan appointed as CEO of KAPCO

New leadership to commence from January 2025 for three-year term

By News Desk

Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) has announced the appointment of Mr. Shahab Qader Khan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). 

His tenure will span three years, beginning January 22, 2025, and concluding on January 21, 2028.

The decision, approved by the Board of Directors, was formally communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday. 

According to the PSX website, Kot Addu Power Company was incorporated on April 25, 1996 as a public limited company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now Companies Act, 2017). 

The principal activities of the company are to own, operate and maintain a multi-fuel fired power station with fifteen generating units with a nameplate capacity of 1,600 MW in Kot Addu, District Muzaffargarh, Punjab and to sell the electricity produced therefrom to a single customer, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Previous article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, December 30, 2024
Next article
PSX soars over 3100 points amid strong buying
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.