New BRI barter hub opens in Xiong’an, attracts Pakistan and others

New trading center in Xiong'an aims to boost cross-border barter trade under the Belt and Road Initiative

By INP
This picture taken on June 27, 2017 shows a truck driving along the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway before the Karakorum mountain range near Tashkurgan in China's western Xinjiang province. The China-Pakistan Friendship Highway runs over 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) from the far western Chinese city of Kashgar through the world's highest mountain pass and across the border. / AFP PHOTO / Johannes EISELE / To go with AFP story China-Pakistan-Politics-Trade, Focus by Ben Dooley (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

The China (Xiong’an) International Digital Barter Industrial Park’s Belt and Road Barter Trading Center was unveiled in Xiong’an New Area, China.

The ceremony attracted foreign representatives from various BRI countries, including Russia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, underscoring the international scope and growing importance of BRI, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

This significant event marked a new chapter in the development of cross-border barter trade and economic cooperation along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The event saw the launch of the Belt and Road National Barter Project, which includes three main categories of goods: general commodities, capacity building, and smart agriculture products.

On the occasion, a total of 10 companies, the first batch to enter the Industrial Park, signed strategic cooperation agreements, marking a significant milestone in the development of the trade center.

In total, agreements worth up to RMB 4.5 billion were reached for cross-border barter business collaborations.

The China (Xiong’an) International Digital Barter Industrial Park aims to leverage modern information technology to build a digitalized, intelligent, and efficient barter trading system.

By offering one-stop services, reducing transaction costs, and improving trading efficiency, the park intends to attract more domestic and international businesses.

This initiative is expected to drive the large-scale and professional development of barter trade, further enhancing economic exchanges among BRI countries.

