Software Boom or Bust: Why Pakistan Needs Factories First?

By Profit Urdu

Pakistan’s software exports are booming, with ambitious targets of $25 billion by 2029.

But can software alone uplift a nation of over 240 million?

This video explores the role industrialization plays in sustainable economic development, drawing lessons from countries like Germany, Japan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. Discover why robust manufacturing, better governance, and infrastructure are essential to build a strong middle class and how industrialization can complement the rise of a tech-driven economy.

PM Shehbaz launches 'Uraan Pakistan' to steer five-year economic transformation
