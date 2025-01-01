LDA sets record with Rs2.47bn auction revenue in December

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) collected Rs2.47 billion in revenue in December, surpassing its revenue figures for the past decade. The announcement came as LDA outlined its accomplishments for 2024, with a strong focus on IT-based reforms and infrastructure development.

The LDA became the first development authority in Pakistan to issue residential building plans online, approving 1,110 plans digitally and 8,610 overall during the year. It also conducted digital mapping of over 7,500 commercial properties involved in illegal use, while the Town Planning Wing issued 9,570 notices, sealed 5,057 properties, and demolished 708 structures for unauthorized construction.

Significant milestones were achieved in LDA City, including accelerated development on Chenab Road, underground electrification, and the handover of commercial and residential plots in Blocks K, B, D, and E of the Jinnah Sector. The authority also completed its first computerised balloting for residential plots.

Key projects for 2024 included the inauguration of Central Park and the Citizen Facilitation Center in LDA Avenue One, as well as the construction of Jubilee Town’s entry gate. Eight major roads were commercialized, while LDA and TEPA enforcement squads underwent a revamp. In addition, 65,246 property files were sifted and digitized for online access.

The LDA recovered over 850 kanals of valuable land in areas including Sabzazar, Johar Town, Gujjarpura, and Township, valued at billions of rupees.

Sustainable development projects were launched across Lahore, focusing on key areas such as Adda Plot, Thokar Entry Point, Gulberg, G-1 Market, Tollinton Market, and Sabzazar Main Boulevard. Rehabilitation and patchwork were completed on 110 major roads during the year.