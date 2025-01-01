Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NEPRA reveals electricity costs 491% higher than generation price

Consumers pay Rs45 per unit against Rs7.62 generation cost due to added taxes and charges

By Monitoring Desk

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has unveiled a 491% increase in electricity costs from generation to consumer billing, according to its report. 

Electricity generated at Rs7.62 per unit is sold at Rs45 per unit, with taxes and surcharges significantly driving the price hike.

NEPRA’s report highlights that Rs15.28 per unit is added through taxes, Rs17.01 per unit for capacity payments to power producers, and additional charges for distribution and transmission inefficiencies. 

A “New Year” surcharge of Rs0.67 per unit also adds to consumer burdens.

Meanwhile, K-Electric has filed for a reduction of Rs4.98 per unit under the November 2024 Fuel Charges Adjustment, marking a third consecutive move for rate cuts. 

NEPRA is set to review the request in a hearing on January 15, 2025.

The regulator has emphasized the need for urgent reforms in generation optimization, governance of distribution companies, and promotion of renewable energy. 

NEPRA’s findings call for systemic changes to mitigate consumer costs and stabilize Pakistan’s power sector.

Previous article
Government increases petrol and diesel price for January 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NEPRA holds hearing on Rs0.63/unit FCA for November 2024

Key concerns raised on transmission delays, coal supply, and demand patterns during the hearing

SBP mops up Rs460 billion in latest open market operation

New BRI barter hub opens in Xiong’an, attracts Pakistan and others

Beijing denies involvement in cyber breach at US treasury dept

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.