Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China adds 28 U.S. entities to export control list

China is imposing a ban on the export of dual-use items to these companies starting Thursday

By Monitoring Desk

China on Thursday took punitive trade measures against dozens of U.S. companies, including Raytheon, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin, amid rising tensions between the two nations.

With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office in a few weeks and promising new tariffs and sanctions on China, Beijing has once again signaled its readiness to retaliate.

China’s Ministry of Commerce added 28 U.S. companies to its export control list, citing the need to “safeguard national security and interests.” It also imposed a ban on the export of dual-use items, which serve both civilian and military purposes, to these companies.

Additionally, 10 companies were placed on an “unreliable entities list” due to their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan, effectively barring them from doing business in China and prohibiting their executives from entering or residing in the country.

The companies named in China’s measures include major American defense manufacturers, such as Raytheon Missile Systems, Boeing Defense, Space and Security, and Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, noted that Chinese authorities typically avoid taking actions that directly harm the business operations of companies within China’s borders. “Normally the actions China takes do not impact companies who are benefiting China’s economy,” Hart said.

As the U.S. approaches another presidential term with Trump, a vocal critic of China’s economic power, Beijing has adopted a more assertive stance. In recent months, Chinese regulators launched an investigation into American chipmaker Nvidia, banned the export of rare minerals to the U.S., and targeted specific companies to expose their supply chain vulnerabilities.

These measures are part of an escalating economic tit-for-tat that began during Trump’s first term with tariffs and trade restrictions. While Beijing’s responses initially remained symbolic, the Biden administration has since expanded its restrictions on Chinese companies and implemented additional bans on dual-use products, targeting 140 Chinese companies in recent months.

Previous article
Punjab allocates Rs1.5 billion for citrus industry revival
Next article
NEPRA proposes Rs25 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.