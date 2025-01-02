Punjab allocates Rs1.5 billion for citrus industry revival

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has unveiled a Rs. 1.5 billion investment plan to modernize and revitalize the citrus industry, a cornerstone of Pakistan’s horticultural exports.

The initiative follows detailed recommendations by the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA) to address the challenges faced by the sector.

The Citrus Industry Transformation Project aims to establish disease-free citrus nurseries capable of producing one million plants annually, import new citrus varieties to diversify production, and create high-density demonstration orchards with advanced irrigation systems.

Additional measures include introducing mobile soil and water testing units and leasing large tracts of land to investors for the development of state-of-the-art orchards.

PFVA’s roadmap underscores the urgency of countering climate change effects by adopting modern farming practices and cultivating resilient citrus varieties.

Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of PFVA, noted, “The citrus industry is Pakistan’s top horticultural export, but it faces severe risks due to climate change and outdated varieties.

This transformative initiative by the Punjab government stems directly from PFVA’s recommendations.”

Key features of the project also include the establishment of certified private service providers for specialized orchard management and the launch of a Citrus Quality Leadership Program to encourage farmers to produce export-grade fruit, boosting Pakistan’s global competitiveness.

A modern pesticide residue testing laboratory, developed in collaboration with international partners, will ensure compliance with global export standards.

Additionally, a comprehensive international market research study will identify trends and opportunities to enhance Pakistan’s citrus exports.

On Friday, a PFVA delegation led by Waheed Ahmed is scheduled to meet Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Secretary Agriculture to discuss the project’s implementation.

Ahmed remarked, “This significant investment demonstrates the Punjab government’s commitment to safeguarding the citrus industry’s future and mitigating climate change impacts on this vital sector.”

The initiative is expected to rejuvenate Pakistan’s citrus industry, strengthen its global standing in horticultural exports, and ensure sustainable economic and environmental growth.