World Business News

Nvidia’s market value reaches $3.28 trillion by the end of 2024

The chipmaker's market value rises over $2 trillion, fueled by AI interest

By Monitoring Desk

Nvidia emerged as the top global gainer in market capitalization for 2024, fueled by rising interest in artificial intelligence and strong demand for its AI-focused chips across industries.

The chipmaker’s market value surged by over $2 trillion, reaching $3.28 trillion by the end of 2024, making it the second-most valuable publicly listed company. Its market value stood at $1.2 trillion at the close of 2023.

Apple maintained its position as the world’s most valuable company, edging closer to a $4 trillion valuation, driven by investor excitement about the company’s upcoming AI innovations aimed at boosting iPhone sales. Microsoft ranked third with a market value of $3.1 trillion, followed by Alphabet Inc. and Amazon, each valued at approximately $2.3 trillion.

These tech giants helped drive significant gains in global indexes in 2024, with the S&P 500 rising 23.3% and the Nasdaq climbing 28.6%. Despite higher valuations and potential challenges, including U.S.-China tariff tensions and slower-than-expected U.S. interest rate cuts, analysts remain positive about the strong performance of tech companies in 2025.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

