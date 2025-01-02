Norway’s electric vehicle sales rise to 88.9% of new car market in 2024

Fully electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 88.9% of new car sales in Norway in 2024, up from 82.4% in 2023, according to registration data from the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV).

This surge positions Norway closer to its target of exclusively adding electric cars to its road fleet by 2025.

Top-selling EV brands in 2024 were Tesla, Volkswagen, and Toyota, with Chinese EVs now making up nearly 10% of the market. Christina Bu, head of the Norwegian EV Association, stated, “Norway will be the first country in the world to essentially eliminate petrol and diesel engine cars from the new car market.”

Norway has implemented a “carrot and stick” approach to boost EV adoption. The country imposes high taxes on petrol and diesel vehicles while offering exemptions for electric cars, such as relief from import and value-added taxes, though some taxes were reintroduced in 2023.

Bu emphasized that Norway’s stable policies, unlike those in other countries that often reverse incentives, have played a key role in driving this shift.

In addition to its green incentives, Norway’s lack of an automaker lobby has facilitated the transition. As a result, fully electric cars overtook petrol cars on the roads by the end of 2024, accounting for over 28% of the country’s total car fleet.

As the share of EVs increases, Norway is adapting its infrastructure, replacing petrol pumps with fast electric chargers at fuel stations. However, colder winter temperatures can cause longer charging times for electric vehicles.