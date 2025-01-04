Govt to set up 100 MW solar project in Gilgit-Baltistan

The federal government plans to establish a 100 MW solar power project in Gilgit-Baltistan, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the Prime Minister’s Special Package.

In a meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, it was decided that the solar project, distributed across Gilgit (40 MW), Skardu (20 MW), Chilas (20 MW), and Ghanche (20 MW), will undergo a feasibility study led by NESPAK.

The GB government, with its own financing, aims to finalise the study by February 2025, with tenders expected by April.

A third-party quality assurance mechanism and a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract are integral to the project. The Secretary of the Kashmir Affairs Division proposed funding the initiative from the PM’s Special Package due to fiscal constraints in mainstream PSDP funding.

The forum also reviewed the construction of a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre in Skardu. The Rs764 million project includes a gymnasium, multipurpose hall, and indoor game facilities, with an eventual expansion to outdoor sports as part of a phased development plan.

Land for the facility has been allocated by the GB government. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination will begin the tendering process within two months and explore transferring project execution to GB authorities for better efficiency and maintenance.

The meeting discussed upgrading lapidary centers in Gilgit and Skardu with Rs300 million from the Export Development Fund (EDF). The GB government has addressed initial concerns, including land acquisition and consultation with stakeholders, and will present its case to the EDF Board.

The GB administration reported that 477 development schemes are currently underway in the region, with prioritization to ensure timely completion.