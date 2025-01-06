Mohmand Dam on-track to be completed by 2026-27

The Mohmand Dam, set to become Pakistan’s highest and the world’s fifth tallest concrete-face-rock-fill dam (CFRD), is on track for completion in 2026-27. Located across the River Swat in Mohmand District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the multipurpose project aims to address water scarcity, energy needs, and flood control while boosting agricultural productivity.

Chairman WAPDA, Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), reviewed construction activities during a site visit. Key areas of progress include the Diversion Tunnels Outlet Works, Downstream Coffer Dam, Powerhouse Excavation, Shaft Access Tunnel, and Spillway Concrete Works.

During a detailed progress review meeting with WAPDA officials, consultants, and contractors, the Chairman discussed strategies to ensure timely completion of construction milestones. The agenda included developments in dam plinth excavation, quarry operations, and spillway concreting, among other technical aspects.

Once completed, the Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, irrigating 18,237 acres of new farmland in Mohmand and Charsadda and supplementing irrigation for 160,000 acres of existing land. The dam is expected to generate 800 MW of hydropower, producing an annual energy yield of 2.86 billion units and supply 300 million gallons of water daily to Peshawar for urban consumption. It will also deliver an estimated annual economic benefits of Rs51.6 billion through water storage, power generation, and flood control.

Mohmand Dam represents a significant step in Pakistan’s efforts to bolster water security, control floods, and generate green energy. It also aligns with national goals of reducing dependency on fossil fuels and addressing urban water challenges.

By integrating hydropower, irrigation, and urban water supply, the project underscores Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development and energy resilience, promising transformative benefits for the region and beyond.