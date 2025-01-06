Symmetry Group partners with UAE-based Aleph Holdings, targets $5mn in revenue 

Symmetry Group Limited has announced a strategic partnership with UAE-based Aleph Holdings, a global leader in ad tech solutions operating in over 140 markets.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been notified of this development.

Aleph Holdings represents Spotify in the region, enabling the group to strengthen its role in the digital advertising ecosystem.

“Symmetry Group is excited to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Aleph Holdings, a UAE-based company providing ad tech solutions in 140+ markets. Aleph represents Spotify in the region,” read the company’s notice sent to the PSX.

Spotify, the world’s largest digital music streaming platform with over 550 million monthly active users, has seen notable growth in its local market user base.

Through this partnership, Symmetry Group aims to generate additional business revenue of approximately $5 million in the first year.

Symmetry Group Limited is a leading player in digital technology and business transformation. The company specializes in services such as digital strategy, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, data science, mobility, and interactive marketing, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving digital landscape.