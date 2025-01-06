Textile exports surge 10% in first half of FY25, hitting $9.09 billion

Pakistan’s textile exports recorded a significant 10% increase, reaching $9.09 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, compared to $8.29 billion during the same period last year, according to data from the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

Despite an initial 3% decline in July 2024, the sector demonstrated robust recovery, with monthly exports showing steady gains: August rose by 13%, September by 18%, October by 13%, November by 11%, and December by 6%.

“This growth underscores the sector’s resilience, though challenges persist compared to FY22,” APTMA reported, noting that the first half of FY22 witnessed exports of $9.38 billion, significantly higher than FY25’s $9.09 billion.

The government introduced a Winter Incentive Package in December 2024, aimed at supporting the textile industry and approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Running through February 2025, the package is designed to bolster exports further. Officials are optimistic that its success could lead to an extended IMF endorsement.

APTMA is engaging with the government to advocate for additional measures, including the reduction of policy rates to single digits, to enhance the sector’s competitiveness globally.

Pakistan’s textile exports have faced fluctuations in recent years. December export figures illustrate this trend: $1.62 billion in 2022, $1.36 billion in 2023, $1.40 billion in 2024, and $1.48 billion in 2025. The current fiscal year, while showing improvement over FY23, remains below FY22 levels, highlighting the need for sustained policy support and industry reforms.

With the government’s focus on sector-specific incentives and APTMA’s advocacy for competitive policy frameworks, Pakistan’s textile exports could see continued growth. However, maintaining momentum will require addressing structural challenges and securing favourable international trade conditions.