Tesla recalls 239,000 U.S. vehicles over rear-view camera failure

Tesla announced Friday it is recalling approximately 239,000 vehicles in the United States due to a defect that could cause rear-view cameras to fail.

The recall comes days after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a probe into 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over reports of crashes linked to the automaker’s remote movement feature.

The company attributed the camera issue to a reverse current during vehicle power-up, potentially leading to a short circuit in the car’s computer board. Tesla said colder temperatures combined with specific software and hardware configurations triggered the problem but noted it has already issued a software update to address the defect and will replace affected computer boards if necessary.

The recall affects 2024-2025 Model 3 and Model S vehicles, as well as 2023-2025 Model X and Model Y cars. Tesla said newer car models produced after December 16 include updated computer variants to prevent similar issues.

While the company has recorded 887 warranty claims and 68 field reports, it stated there have been no reported crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to the defect.

Tesla launched its investigation in November after a rise in car computer replacements linked to short circuits. The recall underscores the automaker’s ongoing efforts to address safety concerns amid increasing regulatory scrutiny in the United States.