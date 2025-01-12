Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

LHC declines jurisdiction on factual assessment of tax refund claims

The Lahore High Court directs the Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) to decide the matter within two months

By Monitoring Desk

Lahore: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that factual determinations for income tax refund claims cannot be addressed under its constitutional jurisdiction.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO)’s counsel informed the Lahore High Court that a notice was issued demanding Rs 205,578,550 from the company. The counsel stated that LESCO’s refund claim for a larger amount remains unresolved.

The court held that determining the refund amount requires a factual assessment, which is outside its constitutional authority. It advised LESCO to take the matter to the Commissioner Inland Revenue, where its appeal is already pending.

The Lahore High Court directed the Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) to decide the matter within two months.

Previous article
FBR chief targets Rs13,500 billion in tax revenue for 2024-25
Next article
Bangladesh simplifies visa process to enhance trade ties with Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Government commits to enhance edible oil self-sufficiency

Rana Tanveer emphasizes the government’s commitment to increasing local production which currently stands at 19 percent

Tajikistan opens visa section in Karachi

Bangladesh simplifies visa process to enhance trade ties with Pakistan

FBR chief targets Rs13,500 billion in tax revenue for 2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.