Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FFC completes public offer for Agritech Limited shares

All tendered shares were accepted after document verification, and payments were made to shareholders on 06 January 2025, says FFC

By Monitoring Desk

The public offer for ordinary shares of Agritech Limited (AGL), managed by Integrated Equities Limited on behalf of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), has been completed successfully.

“We would like to inform you that the Acceptance Period commenced on Thursday, 12 December 2024, and concluded on Saturday, 04 January 2025,” FFC said in a stock filing on Monday. During this period, 7.847 million ordinary shares of AGL were received from the public, out of the 151.05 million shares offered.

“After verification of the completeness of documents, all the tendered shares were accepted, and payments to the concerned shareholders were made by the Acquirer on 06 January 2025. Consequently, pursuant to Regulation 16(1)(a) of Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares & Takeovers) Regulations 2017, the Manager to the Public Offer will release the security furnished by the Acquirer,” the filing added.

Previous article
Imperial Limited progresses with its hydroponics farming project
Next article
US restricts AI chip exports, allies get unlimited access
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices rise as U.S. sanctions tighten Russian crude exports

Brent crude futures rise by $1.20 to $80.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rises by $1.30 to $77.87 a barrel

Global air finance summit addresses challenges in jet supply and demand

Bezos’ Blue Origin postpones New Glenn liftoff after countdown issues

Japan PM urges Biden to ease concerns over $14.9 billion US Steel acquisition

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.