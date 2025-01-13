FFC completes public offer for Agritech Limited shares

The public offer for ordinary shares of Agritech Limited (AGL), managed by Integrated Equities Limited on behalf of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), has been completed successfully.

“We would like to inform you that the Acceptance Period commenced on Thursday, 12 December 2024, and concluded on Saturday, 04 January 2025,” FFC said in a stock filing on Monday. During this period, 7.847 million ordinary shares of AGL were received from the public, out of the 151.05 million shares offered.

“After verification of the completeness of documents, all the tendered shares were accepted, and payments to the concerned shareholders were made by the Acquirer on 06 January 2025. Consequently, pursuant to Regulation 16(1)(a) of Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares & Takeovers) Regulations 2017, the Manager to the Public Offer will release the security furnished by the Acquirer,” the filing added.