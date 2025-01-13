Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM pushes for nationwide implementation of faceless customs system

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called for the swift expansion of the faceless customs assessment system to cities beyond Karachi, ensuring that imports nationwide benefit from the advanced digitized framework.

Chairing a review meeting on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) matters, the prime minister emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to reform customs processes. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik.

The prime minister lauded the progress in FBR’s digitization efforts, noting that the faceless customs system marks a historic milestone. He directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and the FBR to collaborate on enhancing the system, with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence to minimize human involvement.

To further modernize operations, he instructed the development of a comprehensive strategy for implementing the track and trace system across various industrial sectors.

Officials briefed the meeting on recent reforms, announcing that the faceless customs system at Karachi port terminals would be fully operational by February 2025. Plans to extend the system nationwide are progressing, with a central control room being set up to oversee implementation.

Additional measures to boost transparency include the use of body cameras and tablets for inspection recordings, as well as the installation of mobile signal jammers and CCTV cameras at all terminals.

The meeting highlighted the successful implementation of the track and trace system in the tobacco, fertilizer, sugar, and cement industries, resulting in substantial revenue increases during the fiscal year 2023-2024. With full deployment this year, further revenue growth is anticipated.

To support these initiatives, a transparent recruitment process for the customs system has been initiated. Additionally, the upgradation of the web-based One Customs platform is underway, with its design expected to be finalized by March 2025.

The prime minister reiterated his commitment to modernizing customs and industrial monitoring processes, ensuring efficiency and transparency in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

Previous article
SECP bars companies from accepting funds from blacklisted INGOs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to leveraging modern technology to promote religious tourism and ensure world-class facilities for foreign tourists visiting...

FinMin highlights importance of innovative approaches to compete in global economy

OpenAI calls for investment and regulation to maintain U.S. AI advantage

Apple faces accusations of overcharging British consumers by $1.8 billion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.