PM pushes for nationwide implementation of faceless customs system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called for the swift expansion of the faceless customs assessment system to cities beyond Karachi, ensuring that imports nationwide benefit from the advanced digitized framework.

Chairing a review meeting on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) matters, the prime minister emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to reform customs processes. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik.

The prime minister lauded the progress in FBR’s digitization efforts, noting that the faceless customs system marks a historic milestone. He directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and the FBR to collaborate on enhancing the system, with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence to minimize human involvement.

To further modernize operations, he instructed the development of a comprehensive strategy for implementing the track and trace system across various industrial sectors.

Officials briefed the meeting on recent reforms, announcing that the faceless customs system at Karachi port terminals would be fully operational by February 2025. Plans to extend the system nationwide are progressing, with a central control room being set up to oversee implementation.

Additional measures to boost transparency include the use of body cameras and tablets for inspection recordings, as well as the installation of mobile signal jammers and CCTV cameras at all terminals.

The meeting highlighted the successful implementation of the track and trace system in the tobacco, fertilizer, sugar, and cement industries, resulting in substantial revenue increases during the fiscal year 2023-2024. With full deployment this year, further revenue growth is anticipated.

To support these initiatives, a transparent recruitment process for the customs system has been initiated. Additionally, the upgradation of the web-based One Customs platform is underway, with its design expected to be finalized by March 2025.

The prime minister reiterated his commitment to modernizing customs and industrial monitoring processes, ensuring efficiency and transparency in Pakistan’s economic landscape.