Pakistan, Bangladesh sign MoU for rice export to strengthen trade ties

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the export of rice from Pakistan to Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed by Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah, Chairman TCP, and Md. Abdul Khaleque, Director General of the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh, representing their respective sides.

The signing ceremony was attended by Syed Ahmed Maroof, High Commissioner for Pakistan, Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Special Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan, and Md. Masudul Hasan, Secretary, Ministry of Food, Bangladesh. The dignitaries congratulated both delegations on this important step to strengthen trade and economic relations between the two nations.

Following the MoU signing, High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof paid a courtesy call on the Adviser for Food, Ali Imam Majumder, to discuss bilateral trade ties. As a gesture of goodwill, the High Commissioner presented the Adviser with a gift of rice on behalf of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.