Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

28% increase in IT exports: NA informed

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed today that there has been a twenty-eight percent increase in Information and Computer Technology exports in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja told the House during the Question Hour that this increase in exports is directly proportional to the increase of internet usage and speed in the country.

She pointed out that the VPNs and Whatsapp are fully functional. She mentioned that comprehensive efforts are underway to bring considerable improvement in overall internet experience.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Ahmad Atteeq Anwer told the House that a national flagship initiative, Up-scaling of Green Pakistan Programme is under implementation with a target of planting 3.29 billion trees by 2028.

He said plantation and distribution of 2.2 billion plants across the country has been achieved since 2019. He said under the programme, nationwide plantation campaigns are organized every year during spring and monsoon.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the government is considering establishing a new climate finance governance framework to streamline processes and improve access to climate finance.

The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Monday at five pm.

Previous article
The Al-Qadir Trust Case: How one transaction brought down Imran Khan and Bahria Town
Next article
Industry urges government to reconsider 300% hike in fiber broadband router valuation
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.