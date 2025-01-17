The Al-Qadir Trust Case: How one transaction brought down Imran Khan and Bahria Town

Former prime minister Imran Khan has been convicted in the Al-Qadir Trust Case, with an accountability court handing him a 14-year jail sentence at the end of a trial that has lasted nearly two years. The sentence also convicted the former premier’s wife, Bushra Bibi, handing down a seven-year jail sentence to her.

The Al-Qadir Trust case has been the largest and most pivotal legal challenge the former prime minister has had to face since being ousted from office in 2022. It has been a sprawling investigation that has embroiled among others Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz, the Supreme Court’s dam fund, and members of Khan’s former cabinet. In the two years since it appeared as a prominent legal threat, the case has become the reason not just for Imran Khan’s initial arrest in May 2023, which then led to the events of 9th May, it has also brought the once mighty Bahria Town to the brink of default.

But what exactly are the details of the Al-Qadir Trust Case? To put it mildly the case is perhaps one of the most clouded and murky webs from the Imran Khan administration. It involves accusations of bribery, corruption, and kickbacks against the Khan administration, and all of these claims go back to a single transaction that took place in 2019.

Ripples from the UK