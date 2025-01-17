More than 33,500 tax cases worth Rs. 4.7 trillion still pending in courts

ISLAMABAD: More than 3,522 tax-related cases valued at Rs. 4.7 trillion remain unresolved in courts and tribunals across the country.

This was revealed during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

The PM ordered to quickly dispose of these cases. He directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to engage reputable lawyers to strengthen the government’s position in court. He also ordered a forensic audit of revenue-related cases and to punish officers responsible for weak or flawed cases.

The meeting was informed that significant progress has already been made, with 586 cases resolved in High Courts and 637 in the Supreme Court during July-December 2024.

The meeting was briefed that a litigation management dashboard had been developed to monitor cases in high courts. Meanwhile, the launch of the Tax Tribunals Management System under the Ministry of Law and Justice is nearing completion.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, FBR Chairman, and senior officials attended the meeting.