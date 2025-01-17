Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

More than 33,500 tax cases worth Rs. 4.7 trillion still pending in courts

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: More than 3,522 tax-related cases valued at Rs. 4.7 trillion remain unresolved in courts and tribunals across the country.

This was revealed during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

The PM ordered to quickly dispose of these cases. He directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to engage reputable lawyers to strengthen the government’s position in court. He also ordered a forensic audit of revenue-related cases and to punish officers responsible for weak or flawed cases.

The meeting was informed that significant progress has already been made, with 586 cases resolved in High Courts and 637 in the Supreme Court during July-December 2024.

The meeting was briefed that a litigation management dashboard had been developed to monitor cases in high courts. Meanwhile, the launch of the Tax Tribunals Management System under the Ministry of Law and Justice is nearing completion.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, FBR Chairman, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Previous article
PTA, Commerce Ministry ink MoU to strengthen digital ecosystem
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SMEs can contribute 40-60% to exports with adequate banking support: Ahsan...

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the implementation of the prime...

Forex reserves increase to $16.45 bln

UAE rolls over of $2 billion loan to Pakistan: SBP

CEO Jazz joins VEON’s group executive committee

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.