PTA, Commerce Ministry ink MoU to strengthen digital ecosystem

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) signed a landmark MoU at PTA Headquarters to foster collaboration in advancing Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and enabling trade through technological innovation. 

The MoU establishes key areas of cooperation, including e-commerce, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, while emphasizing knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering a competitive environment for businesses and consumers. It also focuses on promoting cross-border trade to enhance business efficiency and competitiveness. 

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), reaffirmed PTA’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration for a thriving digital society. Secretary MoC, Jawad Paul, highlighted PTA’s vital role in supporting e-commerce through robust digital infrastructure and promoting digital inclusion. 

The signing ceremony, attended by senior officials from both organizations, including Director General (Strategy & Development) PTA, Ehsan Yar Khan, and Executive Director General MoC, Muhammad Ashraf, formalize the agreement. 

This partnership is poised to strengthen Pakistan’s digital trade ecosystem, enhancing economic resilience and driving societal progress. 

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

