PTA, Commerce Ministry ink MoU to strengthen digital ecosystem

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) signed a landmark MoU at PTA Headquarters to foster collaboration in advancing Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and enabling trade through technological innovation.

The MoU establishes key areas of cooperation, including e-commerce, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, while emphasizing knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering a competitive environment for businesses and consumers. It also focuses on promoting cross-border trade to enhance business efficiency and competitiveness.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), reaffirmed PTA’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration for a thriving digital society. Secretary MoC, Jawad Paul, highlighted PTA’s vital role in supporting e-commerce through robust digital infrastructure and promoting digital inclusion.

The signing ceremony, attended by senior officials from both organizations, including Director General (Strategy & Development) PTA, Ehsan Yar Khan, and Executive Director General MoC, Muhammad Ashraf, formalize the agreement.

This partnership is poised to strengthen Pakistan’s digital trade ecosystem, enhancing economic resilience and driving societal progress.