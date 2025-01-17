Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s short-term inflation hits lowest level in 6.5 years

By Monitoring Desk
Percent sign moving down from top on coin stack. Central banking system cut interest rate, rising or lowering Fed interest rates to correct inflation concepts.

 : The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation in Pakistan has dropped to its lowest level in six and a half years, increasing by just 1.16% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the week ending January 16, 2024. This data was shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and analyzed by Topline Securities.

The YoY inflation reflects price hikes for key commodities, including potatoes (up 47.91%), gram pulse (39.77%), moong pulse (33.40%), powdered milk (25.77%), and beef (22.59%). Other notable increases were observed in the prices of vegetable ghee (16.34%), gas charges (15.52%), cooked daal (15.43%), garlic (15.27%), shirting fabric (14.83%), and firewood (13.02%).

Conversely, significant declines were recorded in the prices of onions (down 47.22%), wheat flour (35.89%), eggs (31.92%), powdered chilies (20%), tomatoes (19.83%), and electricity charges for Q1 (18.11%). Other decreases included masoor pulse (11.10%), mash pulse (9.20%), basmati broken rice (8.90%), diesel (5.47%), and petrol (1.18%).

On a weekly basis, SPI inflation dipped by 0.39%, primarily due to reduced prices of tomatoes (down 18.31%), potatoes (10.42%), onions (10.01%), eggs (8.64%), chicken (2.17%), and liquefied petroleum gas (1.21%). Smaller reductions were also noted in mash pulse (0.81%), mustard oil (0.67%), and garlic (0.54%).

Out of the 51 items tracked during the week, prices for 21 items (41.18%) increased, 10 items (19.61%) decreased, while 20 items (39.21%) remained stable.

This drop in SPI inflation offers some respite to consumers amid ongoing economic challenges, highlighting both rising and falling trends in commodity prices across the country.

Previous article
PIA apologises for Eiffel Tower advertisement
Next article
Punjab introduces new property tax system
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Wave IV: Committee picks five more ministries for rightsizing examination

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday said that during the fourth wave, five ministries including Communications, Railways, Poverty...

PSX surges over 1,400 points due to strong economic indicators

PSX and 1LINK collaborate to revolutionize IPO book building process

Pakistan shines at Heimtextil 2025 as third-largest exhibiting nation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.