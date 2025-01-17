Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX and 1LINK collaborate to revolutionize IPO book building process

Agreement enables seamless online payments and streamlines IPO processes

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and 1LINK (Pvt) Limited have signed a groundbreaking agreement to upgrade the Book Building System (BBS) at PSX. This move is set to transform the capital markets by introducing seamless online payments exceeding Rs1 million through the 1LINK 1BILL platform, integrated with PSX’s revamped, indigenously developed BBS.

The updated system offers advanced functionalities, enabling multiple simultaneous book-building processes with a user-friendly interface. It introduces features to streamline bidding, enhance transparency, and deliver a superior experience for institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals participating in IPOs.

This development signifies a step forward in modernising Pakistan’s capital markets. It reduces manual interventions, enhances efficiency, and ensures alignment with global best practices, as acknowledged by PSX MD & CEO, Mr. Farrukh H. Sabzwari, during the signing ceremony.

The collaboration reflects PSX’s commitment to advancing market accessibility and automation, while also reinforcing its partnership with regulatory authorities such as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

1LINK CEO, Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, emphasized the initiative’s transformative impact, stating that the enhanced system fosters a more transparent, efficient, and accessible financial ecosystem for IPO participants.

1LINK (Pvt) Pakistan’s largest payment network, and a consortium of major banks and financial institutions facilitates interbank transactions, bill payments, and financial inclusion through its secure and innovative digital payment solutions, including the 1BILL platform. Established in 1999, 1LINK already plays a key role in modernising Pakistan’s payment ecosystem.

Expected to roll out in the coming weeks, the improved BBS underscores the importance of digitisation in driving Pakistan’s capital market forward. It positions PSX as a more investor-friendly platform, aiming to attract greater participation in equity offerings.

Previous article
Pakistan shines at Heimtextil 2025 as third-largest exhibiting nation
Next article
PSX surges over 1,400 points due to strong economic indicators
News Desk
News Desk

