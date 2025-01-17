Pakistan shines at Heimtextil 2025 as third-largest exhibiting nation

Pakistan has made a significant impact at Heimtextil 2025 in Frankfurt, standing out as the third-largest exhibiting nation. With 275 exhibitors, the country is drawing global attention with its innovative textile solutions, including sustainable designs and premium materials, reflecting its growing influence in the international textile market.

Leading industry players such as Al-Karam, Gul Ahmed, Sadaqat Limited, Towellers, Feroze 1888 Mills, Yunus Textile, and Sapphire are prominently presenting their collections in Halls 8 and 9, enhancing Pakistan’s reputation for quality and creativity.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Heimtextil and the German Chamber AHK, organized an exclusive networking event, fostering connections between exhibitors, international buyers, and industry stakeholders. Consul General Mrs. Amna Naeem praised the event, citing meaningful discussions that could lead to impactful collaborations.

Exhibitors expressed optimism about international interest, with Amir Iqbal of Fashion Art International and Adeel Pirzada of Polani Textile highlighting the event’s potential to drive global expansion. Amir Surya, CEO of Nagaria Textile Mills, lauded the organization and robust visitor turnout.

Pakistan’s exceptional participation at Heimtextil 2025 solidifies its status as a global textile powerhouse.