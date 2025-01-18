Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

World Bank refutes claims of criticism against Pakistan’s Uraan Plan

Najy Benhassine clarifies reports misinterpreted Country Partnership Framework document

By News Desk

World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine dismissed reports suggesting that the international financial institution had criticised Pakistan’s Uraan Plan, terming the claims a “false interpretation.”

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Benhassine addressed confusion caused by articles published earlier that day. He clarified that the reports misinterpreted a specific sentence in the newly released World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan.

He emphasized that the referenced sentence in the document did not constitute an assessment of the Uraan Plan or any of its components. “We are engaging with the government of Pakistan to ensure the implementation of the new partnership framework is fully aligned with Pakistan’s home-grown national plans at all levels of government,” Benhassine stated.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal also addressed the issue, rejecting any criticism from the World Bank. He reiterated that the Uraan Plan and the 5E Framework had been integrated and supported by sectoral targets.

The World Bank’s CPF report, released on Wednesday, stated: “A national vision, the 5E Framework to Turnaround Pakistan, has been developed but is yet to be translated into clear sectoral plans shared by all tiers of government, including provincial governments.”

Iqbal maintained that the government is actively working to align the Uraan Plan with the CPF to address development priorities comprehensively.

 

Previous article
World Bank mission to review Dasu Hydropower Project progress from February 10
Next article
ECC approves electricity tariff rebasing from January to ease summer burden
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Punjab introduces new property tax system

LAHORE: The Punjab government has introduced a new property tax system to streamline processes, eliminate complexities, and enhance transparency. According to Secretary Excise, Taxation and...

Pakistan’s short-term inflation hits lowest level in 6.5 years

PIA apologises for Eiffel Tower advertisement

US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.