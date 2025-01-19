Finance minister reviews New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025 to boost EV adoption

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting on the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025 at the Finance Division today. The policy aims to address key challenges in the adoption and production of electric vehicles (EVs) and sets ambitious targets for transitioning to clean energy in the transport sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Climate Change, Member Custom Policy, Additional Secretary Trade Policy (Ministry of Commerce), and senior officers from relevant ministries and divisions.

Secretary Industries and Production delivered a detailed presentation outlining the current state of the electric vehicle industry. The presentation emphasized policy interventions to ensure smooth adoption of NEVs in line with national priorities.

Discussions focused on overcoming barriers to electric vehicle production and adoption, improving manufacturing processes, addressing infrastructure needs, necessary policy corrections to streamline EV production, addressing supply chain issues, and encouraging private sector investment.

The Finance Minister stressed the importance of the timely development and implementation of the NEV Policy 2025-30 . He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to achieve policy targets and align them with Pakistan’s environmental and economic priorities.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to expedite efforts for the successful implementation of the NEV Policy, paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for Pakistan.