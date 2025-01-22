Punjab launches Rs 132 billion business finance, card schemes

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the Punjab Easy Business Finance Scheme and Easy Business Card Scheme, with combined allocations of over Rs 132 billion.

Speaking at the launch, she highlighted that these initiatives aim to promote self-employment and support small businesses across the province.

Under the Punjab Easy Business Finance Scheme, Rs 84 billion has been allocated to provide over Rs 36 billion in interest-free loans to beneficiaries. Loans of up to Rs 1 million each will be available to men, women, transgender persons, and individuals with special needs aged 25 to 55 residing in Punjab.

Eligible applicants must be active tax filers and not defaulters of any financial institution. Loan repayment will be made in easy monthly installments over five years.

For the Punjab Easy Business Card Scheme, Rs 48 billion has been allocated to provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 million for startups and small businesses. The loans will be repayable in monthly installments over three years.

The Easy Business Card can be used to pay vendors for raw materials, government fees, taxes, and utility bills. Additionally, up to 25% of the loan amount can be withdrawn as cash.

Applicants for both schemes can apply online through dedicated portals—akf.punjab.gov.pk for the Easy Business Finance Scheme and akc.punjab.gov.pk for the Easy Business Card Scheme. A toll-free helpline (1786) has also been activated to assist applicants.

Addressing the launch event, the chief minister underscored the importance of these initiatives in fostering self-employment and economic growth. “We want to encourage youth for self-employment. Providing employment opportunities after education is a responsibility of the government,” she said.

She emphasized that the schemes would enable the youth to play an active role in strengthening Punjab’s economy and increasing exports.