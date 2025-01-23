Sign inSubscribe
PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1 after successful water shut-off operation

Gambat South Block well’s gas flow jumps to 8.4 MMscfd after innovative intervention

By News Desk

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced the successful execution of a water shut-off operation at its Shahdad X-1 well in the Gambat South Block. The intervention has significantly improved gas production, raising the flow rate from 2.2 MMscfd to 8.4 MMscfd, while drastically reducing water production from 3,000 barrels per day (BPD) to just 26 BPD.

The company shared this information through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX regulations.

Drilled in 2012 and operational since 2015, Shahdad X-1 is a sweet gas well which originally produced 26 MMscfd of gas. By 2024, the production had declined due to severe water production, as confirmed by a Production Logging Tool (PLT) survey in August 2024, which identified inter-layer crossflow requiring effective remediation.

To address the challenge, PPL partnered with a coiled tubing service provider to develop a cost-effective solution using acid-soluble cement to isolate water-producing zones. 

The operation overcame technical hurdles, including fluid losses during well-kill operations, through innovative use of Loss Circulation Material (LCM) and brine stabilization. Following a 32-hour curing process, the success of the intervention was validated using slickline confirmation.

This marks the first instance of a water shut-off operation in the Gambat South Block and the initial use of acid-soluble cement by PPL. 

The achievement underscores the company’s dedication to optimizing production through technical innovation and operational excellence.

PPL stated that the successful intervention aligns with its broader strategy to enhance production from mature fields and ensure energy security.

Govt raises Rs326bn in T-bill auction as yields drop amid rate cut expectations
