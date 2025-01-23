Meta users complain about re-following of Trump, Vance, and Melania accounts

Some Meta social media users on Wednesday reported that their accounts were automatically re-following the profiles of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and First Lady Melania Trump after they had unfollowed them once Trump took office for his second term.

Meta communications director Andy Stone addressed the situation on X, explaining that users who had been following the Biden administration’s official accounts had their follows rolled over to the same accounts under the Trump administration.

“People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts for the President, Vice President or First Lady,” Stone clarified. “It may take some time for follow and unfollow requests to go through as these accounts change hands.”

Some users expressed frustration over the issue, particularly after they repeatedly unfollowed the accounts of the Trump family. “I, like others, repeatedly unfollowed Trump and Vance on Monday, only to discover that I was following them again,” Facebook user Anna Springer shared on Threads, a platform owned by Meta.

Demi Lovato, an American singer, also posted on her Instagram story, showing she had unfollowed Vice President JD Vance twice that day. “I have unfollowed this guy twice today,” she wrote to her 150 million followers.

Actor and comedian Sarah Colonna expressed her confusion on Threads as well, tagging Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in her post, “Why did my Facebook automatically start following Melania Trump this (morning)? What are you doing?”