Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Meta users complain about re-following of Trump, Vance, and Melania accounts

Meta director clarifies that Biden followers' accounts rolled over to Trump administration profiles

By Monitoring Desk

Some Meta social media users on Wednesday reported that their accounts were automatically re-following the profiles of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and First Lady Melania Trump after they had unfollowed them once Trump took office for his second term.

Meta communications director Andy Stone addressed the situation on X, explaining that users who had been following the Biden administration’s official accounts had their follows rolled over to the same accounts under the Trump administration.

“People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts for the President, Vice President or First Lady,” Stone clarified. “It may take some time for follow and unfollow requests to go through as these accounts change hands.”

Some users expressed frustration over the issue, particularly after they repeatedly unfollowed the accounts of the Trump family. “I, like others, repeatedly unfollowed Trump and Vance on Monday, only to discover that I was following them again,” Facebook user Anna Springer shared on Threads, a platform owned by Meta.

Demi Lovato, an American singer, also posted on her Instagram story, showing she had unfollowed Vice President JD Vance twice that day. “I have unfollowed this guy twice today,” she wrote to her 150 million followers.

Actor and comedian Sarah Colonna expressed her confusion on Threads as well, tagging Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in her post, “Why did my Facebook automatically start following Melania Trump this (morning)? What are you doing?”

Previous article
PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1 after successful water shut-off operation
Next article
Saudi Crown Prince offers $600 billion investment in U.S. trade
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Kingdom Holding to invest in TikTok if acquisition by Musk or...

The search for a buyer continues after TikTok faced potential bans under an executive order by President Trump, delaying enforcement for 75 days

Saudi Crown Prince offers $600 billion investment in U.S. trade

PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1 after successful water shut-off operation

Govt raises Rs326bn in T-bill auction as yields drop amid rate cut expectations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.