Saudi Crown Prince offers $600 billion investment in U.S. trade

The kingdom does not clarify whether the $600 billion comes from public or private funds, nor how it is allocated

By Monitoring Desk

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Donald Trump during a phone call on Thursday that the kingdom plans to invest $600 billion in expanded trade and investment with the United States over the next four years.

The Crown Prince highlighted that the Trump administration’s expected reforms could lead to “unprecedented economic prosperity.”

The Saudi State news agency reported that the kingdom aims to capitalize on these favorable conditions, but did not clarify whether the $600 billion would come from public or private funds, nor how it would be allocated. Bin Salman added that the investment could increase further if additional opportunities arise.

Trump, who has cultivated close ties with Gulf states like Saudi Arabia, mentioned that he would consider visiting the country first on a foreign trip if Riyadh agreed to purchase $500 billion worth of American products. “I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to buy $450 billion worth of our product,” Trump stated, recalling his 2017 visit to the Gulf kingdom.

Following Trump’s first term, Saudi Arabia invested $2 billion into a firm created by his son-in-law and former aide, Jared Kushner.

Monitoring Desk
