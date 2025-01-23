Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Kingdom Holding to invest in TikTok if acquisition by Musk or others happens

The search for a buyer continues after TikTok faced potential bans under an executive order by President Trump, delaying enforcement for 75 days

By Monitoring Desk

Saudi Arabian investment company Kingdom Holding (KHC) is open to investing in ByteDance’s TikTok if Tesla CEO Elon Musk or another buyer acquires the popular short-video app, CEO Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday.

The search for a buyer continues in the U.S. after TikTok faced potential bans under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which delayed the enforcement for 75 days. On Tuesday, Trump expressed openness to Musk buying the app if the billionaire showed interest.

KHC already holds stakes in Musk’s social media platform X and his AI startup, xAI. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, PIF, holds a minority stake in KHC, with 5% of the company traded on the Saudi stock exchange.

Al-Maiman also discussed the upcoming listing of low-cost Saudi airline flynas, in which KHC has significant shares. The company is in the final stages of seeking approval from the Saudi regulator, CMA, for the listing.

While KHC maintains a diverse portfolio across industries such as petrochemicals, healthcare, real estate, and e-commerce, the company is not currently interested in investing in cryptocurrencies. “We support Mr. Buffett’s theory that you don’t invest in what you cannot buy goods with, so we are not looking into cryptocurrencies at this time,” al-Maiman stated.

Previous article
Saudi Crown Prince offers $600 billion investment in U.S. trade
Next article
Starlink’s application still pending security clearance; Chairman PTA
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.