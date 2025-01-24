Over 200,000 employees of Ministry of Energy consume 441.5 million units annually at no cost: report

More than 200,000 current and former employees of the Ministry of Energy receive free electricity, collectively consuming 441.5 million units annually, according to official documents presented in the National Assembly.

Of this total, 308.2 million units are allocated to serving employees, while 133.2 million units are consumed by retired staff.

The documents disclosed that the majority of beneficiaries are associated with Distribution Companies (DISCOs), where 149,000 employees — 78,000 currently serving and 71,800 retired — receive free electricity.

Additionally, 26,000 individuals from the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), including 20,000 serving and 6,000 retired employees, also avail this benefit.

Employees of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) account for 7,315 serving and 5,381 retired beneficiaries, while the Power Information Technology Company (PITC) provides the facility to 159 of its staff members.

The documents presented in the NA have sparked discussions about the financial burden this longstanding practice places on the national exchequer, with calls for a reassessment of such benefits amid the country’s economic challenges.

However, the Power Division has defended the provision of free electricity to employees of government-owned power sector entities, stating that the benefit is part of the terms and conditions of their employment, similar to other allowances such as medical and accommodation facilities.

In a written response to a query raised by MNA Naveed Aamir in the National Assembly, the Power Division explained that this practice aligns with standard policies followed by other public and corporate sector organizations, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Railways, and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).