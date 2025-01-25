PM Shehbaz emphasizes international skill development for Pakistani youth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the government’s focus on equipping the youth with modern skills to align with global market requirements.

In a meeting with Wendy Thomson, the vice chancellor of the University of London, the prime minister highlighted the capabilities of Pakistan’s youth in excelling across various fields. He emphasized the significant contributions of Pakistani graduates from the University of London and other international institutions to the global market.

Sharif shared details of government initiatives, including merit-based foreign scholarships and employment programs, aimed at enhancing youth development. He also mentioned that new strategies were being formulated to expand these efforts further.

Thomson appreciated the government’s recent initiatives to promote education in Pakistan, expressing optimism about their potential impact.