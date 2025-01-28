Pakistan passes Digital Nation Act to streamline technological advancement

Pakistan has taken a significant step towards digital transformation with the passing of the Digital Nation Pakistan Act by both Houses of Parliament. The Act, as elaborated in a social media post by the IT minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, aims to create a robust digital ecosystem, promising GDP growth, job creation, and financial inclusion.

The initiative, championed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif since April 2024, focuses on building a digital society, economy, and governance underpinned by Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The legislation aligns with global frameworks such as the UN Global Digital Compact, which envisions equitable and secure technological development.

One of the main features of the Act is that it establishes a National Digital Commission, a supra-ministerial body chaired by the Prime Minister, with representation from all provinces and key government institutions like NADRA and the State Bank of Pakistan. This centralised body will ensure a unified approach to the country’s digital agenda providing it with a direction.

According to the IT minister, an OECD study corroborates that most leading digital nations (including top 15 ranked countries in the UN E-Government Development Index) have high-level political commitment and a centralised, supra-ministerial, head-of-state-led approach. By placing Pakistan’s digital transformation under the direct leadership of the Shehbaz Shareef, Pakistan aligns with this proven model—signalling our commitment to putting digital progress at the forefront of national policy.

Key elements would also include a National Digital Masterplan and emphasis on AI-driven growth to empower youth and enhance economic opportunities.

A of the highlights of the aforementioned social media post, between the lines, was the mention of provisions for paperless governance and integrated digital services are also expected to streamline public administration.

While the Act lays an ambitious groundwork, its implementation will require consistent collaboration among public and private stakeholders, as well as periodic reviews to adapt to technological advancements. The success of this initiative depends on its practical execution and the coalition government’s ability and faculty to balance innovation with inclusivity and accountability.

By aligning with global best practices and establishing high-level political commitment, Pakistan positions itself as a proactive player in the global digital economy. However, the effectiveness of the Act will hinge on translating policy into tangible socioeconomic benefits for its citizens.